‘Freak Accident’ on Eddie Murphy Movie Set Sends Crew Members to Hospital

Two crew members were hospitalized and several others injured Tuesday during a “freak accident” on the set of Eddie Murphy’s film, The Pickup.

The film. also starring Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, is shooting near Atlanta, Georgia, The Metro reported.

It has been reported that the incident that injured several crew members occurred during a scene involving a truck and a car.

The truck reportedly “locked up” and slammed into the car, the report added. It was also said that all the proper safety measures had been put in place.

Injuries reportedly included broken bones, bruises, cuts, and contusions, the Associated Press noted.

None of the stars, including Murphy, were on set during the accident.

“It was a completely freak accident,” a person from the set anonymously told the media. “It wasn’t even a complicated or dangerous stunt.”

“Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result. We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering,” a production spokesman said in a statement. “The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

The names of the injured crew members were not released and the IATSE union says it is reviewing the incident.

The Pickup is being directed by Fantastic Four director Tim Story. It has not yet secured a release date. The accident is not expected to delay filming.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston