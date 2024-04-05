Lawsuit: Woman Accuses Sean Combs and His Son of Sex Assault

Rap mogul Sean Combs and his youngest son, Christian “King” Combs, are being sued by a woman who alleges the pair sexually assaulted her on a yacht.

The 31-page lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleges the incident occurred on a yacht chartered in St. Martin by Combs in 2022, according to Rolling Stone magazine

The suit claims that Combs and his son sexually molested four women on the yacht and one man in incidents spread across the years 1990 and 2023.

The business mogul and his son have both denied the woman’s allegations.

In the lawsuit, the woman named Grace O’Marcaigh alleges that Christian Combs forced her to drink shots of tequila on the yacht on Dec. 28, 2022. She adds that the younger Combs was at first polite, but “the mood changed, and things became sinister.”

O’Marcaigh alleges that Combs forced her to take more shots. “Plaintiff was quite scared and realized she was in a very dangerous situation,” and that after a while she began feeling strange and suspected that the alcohol was “spiked.” She further claims that Combs soon began kissing her and groping her privates.

According to the lawsuit, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who has filed his own lawsuits against Combs alleging sex trafficking, was also present on the yacht at the time O’Marcaigh says she was assaulted. O’Marcaigh further states that Jones recorded video of the alleged assaults. She says the video will show that she was asking if the tequila was drugged and telling Combs to stop pawing at her.

The woman claims that Christian forced himself on her in one of the boat’s cabins and was “extremely aggressive,” taking off his clothes, grabbing her arms and “trying to force plaintiff to perform oral copulation” on his “erect penis.”

The lawsuit also includes photos of bruises O’Marcaigh said she suffered from the assault.

O’Marcaigh claims she complained about the treatment to the ship’s captain, but no investigation was ever launched into the incident.

A Combs attorney, Aaron Dyer, insists that the lawsuit is just an effort ““to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly … We learned of this lawsuit the same way anyone hears about Mr. Blackburn’s filings: through the media.”

