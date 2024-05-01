Harvey Weinstein Back in Court After Sex Crimes Conviction Overturned

Manhattan prosecutors have indicated they plan to retry his case after an appeals court ruled last week he did not receive a fair trial in 2020, the BBC reports,with his failing health a possible issue affecting future judicial outcomes.

The 72-year-old is reportedly suffering from diabetes, cardiac issues, and sleep apnea, and is also nearly blind.

Weinstein was admitted to a hospital in the city for a battery of tests two days after his conviction was quashed, as Breitbart News reported.