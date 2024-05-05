Nicolas Cage’s Son, Weston, Accused of Beating His Mom

Weston Cage, the son of actor Nicolas Cage, has been accused of beating his mom, Christina Fulton, after she had been seen with a black eye and facial bruises.

Sources told TMZ on Sunday that Weston had been named as a suspect in a battery report involving his mother. Per Page Six:

The mother-son duo’s alleged brawl started as a verbal scuffle before quickly getting physical, a source told the outlet. First responders were called to the actress’ home but she wasn’t taken to the hospital. According to the outlet, law enforcement is determining whether the case will be deemed as a felony battery.

Despite the alleged report, no arrests were made, and sources close to Fulton say that she had invited her son to her Los Angeles home to console him during a time of emotional distress. TMZ also learned that Fulton denied the allegation of battery and demanded privacy. She was later photographed on Sunday with bruises along her face and a black eye.

Nicolas Cage, who has seen a resurgence in recent years with roles in acclaimed films like Pig and Dream Scenario, has not publicly commented on the allegations.

