Trump Touts ‘Great Day’ in Court After Stormy Daniels’s Testimony Falls Flat

Former Donald Trump touted Tuesday as a “great day” in court, after adult actress Stormy Daniels delivered hours of testimony that even Judge Juan Merchan indicated was too much detail and did not seem to move jurors.

“GREAT DAY IN COURT TODAY! I CAN’T BELIEVE I’M GAGGED, AS THE REPUBLICAN NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT, FROM TALKING ABOUT IT. MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN AWAY!!! MAGA2024,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Various accounts from the court room indicated that jurors seemed tired, uninterested, or uncomfortable. According to a report from The Hill:

Jurors were not as animated during her testimony as they were in earlier parts of the trial — most maintaining straight faces, some appearing tired and others taking notes. Although many watched Daniels, even some of her more intimate details about the alleged encounter did not seem to captivate the jury like other witnesses did.

Politico reported there were “awkward moments” in the courtroom during her sexually explicit testimony, and a female juror looked away while holding her forehead.

Daniels also reportedly made jokes that fell flat in the courtroom.

After her testimony, Trump said the prosecution’s case was “falling apart,” discussing the substantive issues of the case, which involves whether he had violated a state law and falsified business records in an alleged attempt to hide a payment to Daniels and interfere with the 2016 election.

Even anti-Trump legal analysts have been skeptical of the merits of the case.

Trump said remarks to reporters outside of the courtroom:

So this was a very big day, a very revealing day as you see their case is totally falling apart. They have nothing on books and records and even something that should bear very little relationship to the case. It’s just a disaster for the DA, the Soros-backed DA is a disaster. This whole case is just a disaster. If you read the legal scholars you’ll see because they’re writing about it, they’ve never seen anything quite like it, and neither have I.

He lamented not being able to be out on the campaign trail, and thanked reporters covering the trial. Trump has been routinely speaking to reporters everyday before and after court. Often, they have shouted out questions that Trump is prohibited from answering, under the gag order.

“I should be out campaigning right now leading in all the polls. I’d like to be campaigning — we’d be leading by a lot more, but I just want to appreciate — I appreciate the job you’re doing,” he said.

Trump later posted a slew of media commentary noting the weakness of the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case, even from liberal commentators.

