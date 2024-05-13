Biden to Host Hollywood Elite Fundraiser with George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barack Obama

President Joe Biden will join former President Barack Obama at a star-studded Hollywood fundraiser next month with the likes of George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

“The high-profile Biden event, set for mid-June, will feature a contest with Clooney and Roberts run across the campaign’s social media platforms to engage grassroots donors, as well as top celebrities and surrogates,” reported NBC News.

Clooney and Roberts, both of whom starred together in the blockbuster Ocean’s 11, will also lend “their names for campaign emails and text messages, in hopes of attracting more contributions.”

The fundraiser comes after the Biden campaign reportedly took $26 million at another star-studded fundraiser in New York this past March, which the campaign said set a fundraising record for a single event.

Though Biden has repeatedly been trailing former President Trump in the polls, his primary advantage has been cash fundraising, which could potentially be overtaken if certain trends continue. Per NBC News:

The Biden campaign ended March with $85.5 million in cash on hand after raising $43.8 million that month — nearly tripling the Trump campaign’s haul in that period, according to the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. The Biden campaign’s financial position when factoring in the Democratic National Committee is almost double that of Trump and the Republican National Committee — $131 million versus $67 million. Team Biden’s strong March was boosted by the three-presidents fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall. But Trump answered back quickly with his own high-dollar affair in Palm Beach, Florida, in early April. His campaign said the event raised $50.5 million, portions of which will likely be reflected in the next FEC filing.

Biden, an increasingly unpopular president, has been relying heavily on celebrity endorsements versus grassroots support. As the Associated Press highlighted recently, Biden raised $26 million last month at a fundraiser event with the help of star-studded talent.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was up first to warm up the crowd of about 5,000 supporters. Entertainers, too, lined up to make the case for Biden. Lizzo belted out her hit “About Damn Time” and emcee Mindy Kaling joked that it was nice to be in a room with “so many rich people,” adding that she loved that they were supporting a president who openly promises to “raise your taxes.” At one point, Colbert said he suspected some Americans had forgotten some of the more concerning aspects of Trump’s presidency, including Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The fundraiser had different tiers of access depending on a donor’s generosity. Other participating celebrities included Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele. Tickets sold for as low as $225.

Regardless of his celebrity endorsements, the president’s approval rating now stands at a historic reelection low.

