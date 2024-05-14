Mark Ruffalo: ‘Machines Hunting Down People’ in Gaza

Left-wing Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo continued his tirades against Israel on Tuesday, claiming that “machines are hunting down people” in Gaza and that Palestinians are an “experiment” for artificial intelligence.

The nightmare of an apocalyptic world has come. Machines hunting down people. Weaponized AI is already being used in GAZA. The Palestinian people are the experiment for this insane and deeply flawed and dehumanizing technology. We need more whistleblowers…learn how to do it… https://t.co/637DyBKd3t — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 14, 2024

It was not clear what Ruffalo was talking about, but there has been a great deal of attention on the left to Israel’s alleged use of artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze potential targets in Gaza, though humans must approve airstrikes.

Israel estimates that it has killed roughly 14,000 terrorists and 16,000 civilians in Gaza — an historically low ratio of civilian casualties in urban warfare, especially given that Hamas deliberately exposes civilians to attack, in violation of international humanitarian law.

On Tuesday, for example, Israel revealed that it had targeted and destroyed a Hamas “war room” of 15 terrorists that had been placed on the property of a United Nations-sponsored school in Gaza.

Israel has also used drones to attack terrorist targets, not just from the air but within buildings and underground tunnels that Hamas has built (rather than using concrete and steel for civilian construction in the territory).

Hamas and Hezbollah, both of which are Iranian-backed terror organizations, have also used drones to attack Israel.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.