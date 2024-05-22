Actress Cate Blanchett made a controversial statement at the Cannes Film Festival in the south of France this week, donning a gown resembling the Palestinian flag.

The Oscar-winning actress wore the custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown from Colombian-born French designer Haider Ackermann while attending a screening of the upcoming film The Apprentice, which chronicles former President Donald Trump’s real estate business in New York City throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

The gown features a skirt lining in a shade of green resembling the Palestinian flag while the back’s pale pink, black front, and red carpet match the rest of the flag. Blanchett made a point to pull the back of the skirt up to show its green lining.

This is not the first time Blanchett has publicly opposed Israel in its war with Hamas.

Last year, Blanchett was among 55 actors and entertainment industry insiders to sign a letter demanding President Joe Biden call for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

“We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay — an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages,” the letter Blanchett signed states.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.