Fact Check: Robert De Niro-Narrated Biden Campaign Ad Pushes Trump ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax

Claim: A new campaign commercial from Joe Biden — narrated by Hollywood star Robert De Niro — revives the left’s Trump “bloodbath” hoax. The 30-second ad features a clip of former President Donald Trump saying, “If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath.”

The commercial displays the word “Bloodbath” in large font over the clip.

Verdict: Misleading and false.

The clip, which is from a March rally in Ohio, is taken out of context. Trump was using the word “bloodbath” to refer to the U.S. auto industry as well as the overall economy if he is not elected in November.

Despite numerous news outlets having called out the hoax, Biden has persisted in pushing the smear in an effort to manipulate voters into thinking that Trump was calling for physical violence.

Watch below:

The ad also revives the left’s “bleach” hoax, falsely claiming that then-President Donald Trump recommended “drinking bleach” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has never said people should be “drinking bleach.” In a 2020 press conference, Trump floated the possibilities of using UV light and disinfectants to combat the COVID-19 virus inside the body. He didn’t mention the word “bleach.”

Robert De Niro has been ramping up his anti-Trump activism ahead of November’s election.

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show on ABC, the actor called Trump a “malignant narcissist” and “socio-psychopath.”

On Bill Maher’s HBO show, De Niro panicked at the prospect of Trump winning in November and reclaiming the White House, predicting that Trump “will come looking for me.”

