Joe Biden’s presidential campaign released a compilation reel on Monday featuring out-of-context remarks by former President Donald Trump, in an attempt to push the latest Democrat hoax that Trump called for a “bloodbath” of political violence.

The ad first featured a snippet of Trump’s recent comments about the U.S. auto industry facing a “bloodbath” due to Chinese car manufacturing in Mexico if he was not elected president.

The ad did not include Trump’s full remarks, in an attempt to perpetuate the new Democrat hoax that Trump threatened a “bloodbath” if he was not elected.

Trump had actually said Saturday, at a rally in Dayton, Ohio:

If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re going to get that, you’re going to not hire Americans, and you’re going to sell the cars as now we’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected. Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — That’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.

The Biden ad also pushed the “very fine people” hoax, where Democrats claimed that Trump called neo-Nazis protesting in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 “very fine people.” Trump, in fact, said he did not support the neo-Nazis at the rally and explicitly said they should be “condemned totally.”

As Breitbart News reported, Trump actually said, during an August 15, 2017, press conference that has been taken out of context by Democrats and the media since then:

You had people, and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. OK? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly. Now, in the other group also, you had some fine people, but you also had troublemakers and you see them come with the black outfits and with the helmets and with the baseball bats.

The Biden campaign ad also juxtaposed scenes from a Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to skew the context of both of Trump’s remarks.

Trump hit back at the Biden campaign in a post on Truth Social, saying, “The Fake News Media, and their Democrat Partners in the destruction of our Nation, pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they fully understood that I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden, which are killing the automobile industry. The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean. With the Electric Car Mandate being pushed by Biden, there soon won’t be any cars made in the USA — UNLESS I’M ELECTED PRESIDENT, IN WHICH CASE AUTO MANUFACTURING WILL THRIVE LIKE NEVER BEFORE!!! MAGA2024.”

