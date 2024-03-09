Robert De Niro Panics: If Donald Trump Wins, ‘He’ll Come Looking for Me’

Hollywood star Robert De Niro is panicking at the prospect of former President Donald Trump winning in November and reclaiming the White House, predicting that Trump “will come looking for me.”

Robert De Niro voiced his paranoid fantasy during a Friday appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

“If he wins the election, you won’t be on the show anymore. He’ll come looking for me. There’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine,” De Niro said.

De Niro said a Trump reelection in November would be a “nightmare.”

“We wanna live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in, or live in a nightmare? Vote for Trump and you’ll get the nightmare, vote for Biden and we’ll be back to normalcy,” he said during Friday’s show.

De Niro failed to mention President Joe Biden’s widespread unpopularity as a result of the numerous domestic and international calamities under the current administration.

Inflation has pushed consumer prices to record levels, making it difficult for families to pay for necessities, including food, energy, insurance, and rent.

Biden has also allowed more than seven million illegal aliens to flood the country. De Niro’s hometown of New York can no longer absorb the unprecedented influx of illegals, with Mayor Eric Adams (D) saying the city is “out of room, literally.”

“I just don’t want to feel the way I did the many months after the election in 2016, where we couldn’t believe that it happened,” De Niro said on Friday’s broadcast, later adding, “He’s such a mean, nasty, hateful person.”

As Breitbart News reported, the actor recently trashed Trump supporters by claiming that they have “already turned their backs” on “democracy.”

