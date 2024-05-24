Seventh Woman Accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of Sexual Assault in Graphic Lawsuit

A fresh legal case has been filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs with the claimant alleging she had “four terrifying sexual encounters” with the rapper from the mid-1990s to the early-2000s.

Former fashion student April Lampros said she met Combs in 1994 when she was a student at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, according to documents filed Thursday at the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

The lawsuit accuses Combs of battery, assault, sexual assault, negligent infliction of emotional distress and gender-motivated violence, the BBC reports.

The documents set out the “plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer harm, including physical injury, severe emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety, and other consequential damages for which she is entitled to an award of monetary damages and other relief.”

According to the BBC report, Lampros, now 51, was an intern at Arista Records, and the documents say the company “negligently deemed Mr Combs was fit to be in a position of authority… and/or that Mr Combs would not commit acts of sexual assault; and/or that Mr Combs would not injure others.”

She also claims the musician – whose real name is Sean Combs – once forced to take ecstasy and have sex with Combs’ former girlfriend Kim Porter.

Porter died in 2018 of pneumonia.

Bad Boy Records, Arista Records and Sony Entertainment are listed as defendants.

The documents also contain claims that some years ago Lampros was told that “a video of her and Sean Combs having sex” had been recorded by him “without her knowing.”

It said he “showed it to multiple people.”

The court action by Lampros comes just days after CCTV video footage emerged showing Combs attacking his ex-partner Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016, as Breitbart News reported.

The rapper responded to the video saying he was “truly sorry,” and was really quite “disgusted” by his “inexcusable” behaviour.

Combs is also being sued by Liza Gardner, Jane Doe, Joi Dickerson-Neal and music producer Rodeny “Lil Rod” Jones. Combs has denied each of the claims.