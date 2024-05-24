‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Makes Unfortunate Slip-Up

Thursday night’s Wheel of Fortune audience burst into laughter when one contestant gave a hilarious X-rated answer to a puzzle that actually had an innocent solution.

During the opening segment, the game show participants were asked to solve the missing letters of a four-word phrase, “_ _ _ _ _N T_E _ _ _T!”

One player, Tavaris, quickly buzzed in that he had an answer.

“Right in the butt,” he said with confidence.

The live crowd laughed at the answer, and another player, Tyra, could not contain her bewilderment.

“What?” she asked as Tavaris’s eyes widened.

“No…” host Pat Sajak replied.

The correct answer was “This is the best,” which contestant Blake solved.

The gaffe went viral on social media, garnering more than 6.4 million views from one X post alone.

“Mind you, this was the first answer of the game,” one commenter wrote.

Another pointed out that “right” would not have even fit into the four-letter space.

“Right… is 5 letters – man has booty on his mind.”

Tavaris’s viral blunder took place just weeks before Sajak is to retire from his long run as the host of Wheel of Fortune, a role he held for 43 years, according to the New York Post.

After his final appearance, slated for June 7, Emmy-winning television host Ryan Seacrest will take his place in the fall.