George Clooney, Julia Roberts Warn ‘Democracy’ and ‘Our Children’s Future’ Are at Stake if Trump Wins

Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts struck an ominous note at Saturday’s glitzy Los Angeles fundraiser for Joe Biden, warning that “democracy” and “our children’s future” are at risk if former President Donald Trump re-takes the White House in November.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts lent their considerable star power to the big Hollywood party, which raised around $30 million for Biden’s re-election campaign. They also dutifully recited Democrat talking points intended to scare the party’s base into rallying behind the deeply unpopular Biden.

Clooney warned that “there’s nothing riding on it [the election] except, you know, democracy,” according to a Los Angeles magazine report on the event.

Roberts also sounded an ominous note. “Just the future, our children’s future, our grandchildren’s future,” she reportedly said. “That’s all that’s at stake right now. Just that.”

“Democracy” has become one of the Democrat’s favorite talking points in recent months with celebrities and pundits repeating it on airwaves and social media, frequently equating Biden with “democracy” and casting any challenger as a threat to democracy.

Other celebrities at Saturday’s party, which was held at the L.A. Live complex’s Peacock Theater, included Jimmy Kimmel, Barbra Streisand, and Jack Black.

Streisand reportedly also spoke about “democracy,” warning that “democracy is under assault.”

“But thank goodness an experienced Democrat who has passed transformative domestic legislation is in the White House,” she said.

On Saturday, Kimmel served as moderator for a conversation between Biden and Barack Obama.

Obama bashed Trump during the talk. “I think part of what has happened over the last several years is we’ve normalized behavior that used to be disqualifying,” he reportedly said. “We had the spectacle of the nominee of one of the two major parties, sitting in court and being convicted by a jury of his peers on 34 counts.”

Despite the impressive amount of money raised Saturday, Biden is facing a noticeable lack of celebrity enthusiasm this election cycle compared to 2020.

Many stars who actively campaigned for him on social media are remaining conspicuously silent or are outright refusing to endorse him a second time. Celebrities are scared their personal brands might suffer if they align themselves with the unpopular Biden, especially when it comes to young, progressive voters, who are overwhelmingly anti-Israel.

