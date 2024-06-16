Turning Point Action Straw Poll Shows J.D. Vance Favored for Trump VP

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) won a straw poll conducted at Turning Point Action’s “People’s Convention” over the weekend regarding who voters want to see serve as former President Donald Trump’s vice president.

Big Data Poll conducted a straw poll, which surveyed 1,986 people at the convention and found that 43 percent were in favor of Vance running as Trump’s vice president, according to the Daily Mail. Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA described Vance as one of Trump’s “most capable and articulate defenders and surrogates.”

Other options for vice president in the straw poll were Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND).

Scott received 15.4 percent, Rubio received 7.7 percent, and Burgum received seven percent, according to the outlet.

“He has consistently been one of President Trump’s most capable and articulate defenders and surrogates and he speaks right to the Midwest Americans who attended our Detroit conference,” Kirk told the outlet about Vance.

Kirk added that “these are precisely the blue wall voters we need to win in November to reclaim the White House.” Vance’s “message and appeal clearly resonates with this critical voting bloc.”

During an interview on CNN’s Laura Coates Live on Friday, Ashley Etienne, who had served as the communications director under Vice President Kamala Harris, described Vance as posing “the greatest threat to Kamala Harris” during debates.

Etienne added that Vance is an “incredible debater” and has a “quality that makes him seem palpable” to the one or two percent.

“I think he’s just got a quality about him where he’s super smart and sharp and quick witted,” Etienne added.

Vance won Ohio’s open U.S. Senate race in November 2022 against his Democrat opponent former Rep. Tim Ryan.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

Vance, whose best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy chronicled the deindustrialization of Middletown, Ohio — where he spent his childhood — ran his campaign centered around the economic nationalist vision to revive America’s manufacturing base with tariffs and a strict industrial policy.

Vance has been a vocal supporter of the former president and has described the idea that Trump endangered lives on January 6, 2021, as being “absurd.” In the aftermath of Trump’s guilty verdict from a Manhattan jury at the end of May, Vance stated that Trump’s business records trial was the “definition of fascism.”