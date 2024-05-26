Cannes: Dominican Actress Gets in Altercation with Same Security Guard as Kelly Rowland

Another day, another red carpet spat involving the Hollywood elites attending the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Barely 48 hours after singer and actress Kelly Rowland spoke out about her heated row with a security staffer at the event and hinted her suspicion of racial animus, the same guard has been implicated in a different incident on the gilded walkway.

Here we go again. https://t.co/jAbQpD0ySy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 24, 2024

Massiel Taveras was filmed appearing to push away the guard as the Dominican actor and TV presenter, 39, was attending the premiere of the French film The Count of Monte Cristo, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas and directed by Matthieu Delaporte.

The Independent reports as the star posed on the red carpet, in a dress with a white train embellished with a picture of Jesus Christ in a crown of thorns, the female security guard could be seen guiding the actress inside as she tried to pose for photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A S S I E L T A V E R A S (@masieltaveras)

The guard appeared to place her arm over Taveras’ head and chest as she sought to usher her inside.

Taveras reportedly then turned around and seemingly placed her hand over the usher’s face in retaliation for the intrusion.

Footage shared via social media showed the 2007 Miss Dominican Republic struggling to adjust the 15-foot train of her dress as the pair had their exchange of words and push came to shove.

The incident was eventually resolved and Taveras made her way inside to take her seat for the showing of the film.

On Tuesday, former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland insinuated the security guard singled her out at the premiere of the French film Marcello Mio because of her race.

“There were other women who attended that carpet, who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off,” Rowland said.