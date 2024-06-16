White House Rattled as Videos of Biden’s Alleged Cognitive Decline Go Viral

The White House has reportedly grown weary of videos that appear to show President Joe Biden experiencing a cognitive decline and right-leaning media reporting on them.

A report from the Daily Beast attempted to debunk a series of clips that appeared to show the president experiencing cognitive decline, saying they were either misrepresented or deceptively edited. The outlet did not address the fact that the president has exhibited public gaffes and memory lapses for several months now. From the report:

In a statement to The Daily Beast, the White House fumed at the so-called “cheap fake,” which it contends is a sign of failing journalistic ethics at a number of conservative publications. The practice of deceptively editing and circulating clips of political opponents is increasingly being used in recent weeks by Republican lawmakers and conservative publications, especially to highlight problems relating to Biden’s age.

The Daily Beast and the White House took particular issue with one video that appeared to show Biden freezing on stage during a Hollywood fundraiser depending on the angle of the clip being shown. They also took issue with another video of the president in Italy wherein some influencers on social media said the president pooped his pants even though he was just stopping himself from sitting down too early.

Even with those examples in mind, neither the Daily Beast nor the White House could address the numerous times when Biden seemed slightly confused or outright made false statements that had no bearing in reality, such as when the president claimed he was “vice president” during the pandemic or the mere fact that Special Counsel Robert Hur said in a report that Biden had difficulty remembering when his son Beau died.

BIDEN: "When I was vice president, things were kinda bad during the pandemic…" (Biden was not vice president during the pandemic) pic.twitter.com/McZXfjgr2u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2024

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said right-leaning media outlets reporting on Biden’s apparent issues have jettisoned “ethical standards.”

“Fresh off being fact checked by at least 6 mainstream outlets for lying about President Biden with cheap fakes, Rupert Murdoch’s sad little super pac, the New York Post, is back to disrespecting its readers & itself once again,” Bates said. “Their ethical standards could do with a little unfreezing.

“By pretending the President taking in an applauding crowd for a few seconds is somehow wrong, all they’re really admitting—once again—is they can’t take on the leadership that’s fueling the strongest economic growth in the world, bringing violent crime to a 50-year low, restoring manufacturing jobs from overseas, and strengthening our alliances,” he added.

For context, Bates had been referring to this video below, on which Breitbart News also reported:

LIES again. Here’s the ending of the fundraiser yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jZWV7AiY4Q — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) June 16, 2024

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll showed that Americans overwhelmingly feel Biden is too old to serve another term.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.