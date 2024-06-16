Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was roasted on social media after he shared a photo of himself grilling hamburgers, and people pointed out that he had placed cheese on a raw hamburger.

In a now-deleted post on X, Schumer shared a photo of himself cooking hamburgers and hot dogs on Father’s Day at the newly purchased house of his “daughter and her wife.”

“Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill,” Schumer wrote in his post. “Father’s Day Heaven.”

Chuck Schumer just deleted this post where he got insanely ratioed for not knowing how to make a cheeseburger. Democrats try to be relatable without being super cringe challenge: IMPOSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/haXEfuoCj8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2024

Schumer’s post received a wide variety of responses from people who zoomed in and pointed out that one of the hamburger patties, which had cheese on top, appeared to be raw.

“Tell me you’ve never grilled before without telling me you’ve never grilled before,” Siraj Hashmi wrote in a post on X.

tell me you’ve never grilled before without telling me you’ve never grilled before https://t.co/6qMN96j6XR pic.twitter.com/ygjvJZIGzR — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 17, 2024

“Why do Dems have to make it so easy to make fun of them….” another person wrote.

Why do Dems have to make it so easy to make fun of them… https://t.co/vWnTIJgDwu pic.twitter.com/gxRDiSn49U — Shem McConnell (@shemmcconnell) June 17, 2024

Matt Walsh, the host of the Matt Walsh Show podcast, pointed out that “one of the burners” was on and that the “burgers are still raw.”

“Only one of the burners is on, the burgers are still raw but the hotdogs are already cooked,” Walsh wrote. “And you put cheese on a raw patty. Three strikes. You will now be deported.”

Only one of the burners is on, the burgers are still raw but the hotdogs are already cooked, and you put cheese on a raw patty. Three strikes. You will now be deported. https://t.co/RnbSoWuqaX — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 17, 2024

Donald Trump Jr. wrote that Schumer was “playing to the masses,” and added that “no one puts cheese on a raw beef patty.”

I get that you’re playing to the masses but literally no one puts cheese on a raw beef patty. If you need help learning how to do basic grilling stuff let me know. Nice try relating though. 🙄 Fuc$&?g communists!!! https://t.co/CZllWKiw5u — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 17, 2024

“I get that you’re playing to the masses but literally no one puts cheese on a raw beef patty,” the eldest son of former President Donald Trump wrote. “If you need help learning how to do basic grilling stuff let me know. Nice try relating though.”

“Chuck has never grilled a burger before,” Michael Seifert, the CEO and Founder of PublicSquare wrote in a post on X.

Chuck has never grilled a burger before 😂 https://t.co/pmEhzDb5mM — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) June 17, 2024

This is not the first time that a politician has taken photos of themselves grilling on a holiday, only to be roasted.

In July 2021, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) shared a video in honor of the Fourth of July with raw burgers on the grill. Several commenters pointed out that the grill was not on.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) was also roasted after sharing a photo of herself grilling in a white outfit. Several pointed out how “out-of-touch and inauthentic” she looked, while others mocked her for attempting to appear “relatable to voters” by wearing white and “grilling store-bought” hamburger patties, according to the New York Post.