Hillary Clinton Gets Standing Ovation at Tony Awards, Lectures Audience on ‘How Important It Is to Vote’

A kaftan-clad Hillary Clinton took to the stage at the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday night and lectured her New York audience on “how important it is to vote.”

The failed former presidential candidate strolled out at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Art to deliver her message.

She also highlighted the historical importance behind the musical Suffs, which she is credited as having co-produced, when she arrived onstage to introduce a musical number from the cast.

“I have stood on a lot of stages, but this is very special,” the 76-year-old said, the Standard reports.

“I know a little bit about how hard it is to make change so I am extremely proud of this original American musical by Shaina Taub, two-time Tony winner.”

Clinton grabbed her surprise moment in the spotlight to emphasise the importance of voting while noting it is a U.S. election year.

“Of course it is about some American originals, the suffragists who fought so valiantly for so long to give women in our country the right to vote,” she said. “It is almost impossible to think about what a challenge that was, but now it is an election year and we need to be reminded about how important it is to vote.” Her words were met by a standing ovation from the audience.

The erstwhile first lady lost the election to Donald Trump in 2016 before President Joe Biden claimed office in 2021.

Suffs, a musical which follows the woman’s movement and their “relentless pursuit of the right to vote”, won two Tony awards for best original score and best book of a musical.