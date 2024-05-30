Rob Schneider on Trump NY Guilty Verdict: ‘GOP will Have to Retaliate Against Democrats When They Regain Power’

Hollywood star Rob Schneider tore into the “biased” Democratic Party after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in the business records trial in Manhattan, New York, Thursday.

“And just like that… A former President of the United States has been hounded and found guilty by biased Democrats,” the Saturday Night Live and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star said in an X post.

“Now the Republicans will have to retaliate against Democrats when they regain power. I appeal to ALL AMERICANS TO REFRAIN FROM VIOLENCE. #NoCivilWar,” Schneider said.

Trump slammed the verdict just minutes after it came down, calling it a “disgrace.”

“This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt,” Trump said, later adding that the case is “far from over.”

“The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here,” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee said.

“We’ll fight to the end.”

