New York Jury Finds Donald Trump Guilty on All 34 Counts

Hannah Knudsen

The jury in former President Donald Trump’s business records trial in Manhattan has reportedly found him guilty on all 34 counts.

The jury arrived to the decision on day two of deliberations on Thursday, as Trump and team awaited the verdict in court, making him unable to campaign.

