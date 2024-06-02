An anti-LGBTQIA2S audience member who challenged Adele during her latest Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace was quickly shut down by the British singer.

The 36-year-old pop singer-songwriter has always defended the LGBTQIA2S community and after an attendee at her “Weekends With Adele” show shouted “Pride sucks” as so-called “pride month” began, she quickly retorted with a comment of her own.

The Daily Mail reports she said, “Are you f****** stupid? Don’t be so f****** ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?”

Adele’s retort is not the first time she has actively engaged with an audience.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2023 dared her audience members to throw objects onstage during a recent performance, adding, “I’ll fucking kill you” — in reference to the recent incidents in which concertgoers have been seen throwing items at singers and assaulting them.

A video posted to social media by a concert attendee showed her at one of her Las Vegas residency shows talking about the recent wave of incidents in which objects have been thrown on stage during performances.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment?” Adele said in the video. “People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them? I fucking dare you. I dare you to throw something at me, and I’ll fucking kill you.”