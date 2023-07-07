Adele: ‘I F***ing Dare You’ to Throw Objects Onstage During Performance, ‘I’ll F***ing Kill You’

Pop star Adele dared her audience members to throw objects onstage during a recent performance, adding, “I’ll fucking kill you” — in reference to the recent incidents in which concertgoers have been seen throwing items at singers and assaulting them.

A video posted to social media by a concert attendee shows the British singer at one of her Las Vegas residency shows talking about the recent wave of incidents in which objects have been thrown on stage during performances.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment?” Adele said in the video. “People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them? I fucking dare you. I dare you to throw something at me, and I’ll fucking kill you.”

Adele went on to shoot a t-shirt into the audience from a t-shirt launcher, adding, “Stop throwing things at the artist, when you can shoot things at people.”

The “Set Fire To The Rain” singer took a moment to laugh onstage, before saying, “It’s a total reverse. I’ve gotta go back over and give my t-shirt gun back.”

“I’ve been seeing these people, these people have lost it. Can you imagine?” Adele added.

Adele was addressing a wave of recent instances in which singers have been assaulted onstage during their performances.

As Breitbart News reported, pop star Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a cellphone that was thrown at her from the crowd while she was performing onstage during a concert in New York City. The singer sustained injuries to her face, and the attacker was arrested and charged with assault.

Just days after that, another performer, Ava Max, was hit in the forehead by a fan who jumped on stage with her during her performance in Los Angeles. Singer Kelsea Ballerini was also recently hit in the face while performing.

In an even more bizarre and morbid twist, pop star Pink was left stunned last week during her performance in London after a fan apparently threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage. “I don’t know how I feel about this,” the singer told the fan.

