Biden’s Celebrity-Packed Juneteenth Event Hit with Widespread Mockery: ‘Lights on but No One’s Home’

President Joe Biden reacts to emcee comedian and actor Roy Wood, Jr. during a Juneteenth c
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Paul Bois

President Joe Biden became the subject of mockery on Monday night after video surfaced of him at a celebrity-packed Juneteenth event in which he appeared frozen stiff during a musical performance and another in which he appeared to slur his words.

The first video showed Biden appearing motionless with the same smile on his face as he stood beside a dancing Kamala Harris and celebrity Billy Porter during a performance of “Love Theory” by gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

“Lights are on but no one’s home,” the Trump campaign’s war room account posted on X.

“BIDEN: These edibles ain’t s—-. *15 minutes later*,” posted Trump campaign adviser Steven Cheung.

President Joe Biden hugs his daughter Ashley Biden during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“Who said Biden’s got no rhythm?” said Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) quipped on social media.

“While America was being invaded, Biden did … whatever he’s doing in this video,” Mike Lee said in another post.

Biden appeared to become a bit more roused when Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, wrapped his arm around the president.

In another video that surfaced from the event, Biden appeared to slur his words as he spoke about voting rights.

