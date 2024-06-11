Biden’s Celebrity-Packed Juneteenth Event Hit with Widespread Mockery: ‘Lights on but No One’s Home’

President Joe Biden became the subject of mockery on Monday night after video surfaced of him at a celebrity-packed Juneteenth event in which he appeared frozen stiff during a musical performance and another in which he appeared to slur his words.
The first video showed Biden appearing motionless with the same smile on his face as he stood beside a dancing Kamala Harris and celebrity Billy Porter during a performance of “Love Theory” by gospel singer Kirk Franklin.
“Lights are on but no one’s home,” the Trump campaign’s war room account posted on X.
“BIDEN: These edibles ain’t s—-. *15 minutes later*,” posted Trump campaign adviser Steven Cheung.
“Who said Biden’s got no rhythm?” said Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) quipped on social media.
“While America was being invaded, Biden did … whatever he’s doing in this video,” Mike Lee said in another post.
Biden appeared to become a bit more roused when Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, wrapped his arm around the president.
Why isn't Biden moving? pic.twitter.com/DA78820xcd
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024
In another video that surfaced from the event, Biden appeared to slur his words as he spoke about voting rights.
BIDEN: "She know long! She knew suhlongasuhijeruhhnied, our freedom can never be secured" pic.twitter.com/Ip44EUEVZt
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024
