Rapper Travis Scott Arrested for ‘Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing’

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Miami, Florida, early Thursday morning for “disorderly intoxication and trespassing” police said.
The 33-year-old was held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre at around 4.35am according to court reports cited by the Daily Mirror.
He was arrested for causing a “disturbance” on a charter boat at the Miami Beach Marina.
A mugshot of Travis has been circulated by Miami-Dade County.
“He was drunk, causing a disturbance, and asked to leave multiple times,” Miami Beach Police Department officers have said.
Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was released on a $650 bond.
This was worked out as $500 for the trespass charge and $150 for disorderly intoxication.
The star shares two children with Kylie Jenner although they are no longer together.
More to come…
