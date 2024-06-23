Actor Thomas Guiry, best known as a cast member of the cult classic 1993 coming of age movie, The Sandlot, was arrested after being accused of throwing a dumbbell at a neighbor’s car.

Guiry, 43, starred as Scotty Smalls in the 1993 classic but has also appeared on several TV series such as Law & Order and The Black Donnellys, was arrested on June 2 at his home in Horry County, South Carolina.

The actor was charged with third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property by the Horry County Sheriff’s Department, according to People magazine.

He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Police arrested Guiry after a neighbor alleged that the actor trespassed onto his property and threw the heavy object through the windshield of a Jeep.

Video taken by a surveillance camera and posted by TMZ seems to show the actor throwing the dumbbell at the car.

The neighbor said that Guiry, who was 11 years old when he got his big break on The Sandlot, was immediately regretful, and reportedly said, “That sucks, man. I’ll pay you back. I’m sorry, I’m gonna get you back.”

The neighbor also told police that Guiry rang his doorbell while brandishing a knife — which also appears to be corroborated by surveillance video.

A police report also says that Guiry admitted to damaging his neighbor’s Jeep and said he is sorry to the neighbor.

This is not the first time Guiry was arrested for an act of violence. The actor was arrested in 2013 after tussling with a police officer at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport when he was told he was too drunk to board a plane. At that time, he was charged with a felony charge of assault against a public servant.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston