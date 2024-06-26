Village People Sues Disney for $20 Million

A lawsuit has been filed against Disney alleging the company subjected the Village People to a hostile work environment and banned the iconic 70s group.

The wife of the Village People star, Victor Willis, initiated the legal move that seeks $20 million in compensation for a litany of claimed wrongs.

She claimed Disney barred the band from booking gigs at their theme parks, according to court documents reviewed by TMZ which first broke the story.

Willis filed a lawsuit in 2023 citing the working relationship between the famous singing group and Disney broke down after a decade of successful, annual performances, according to the outlet.

However, she alleged in recent years, things took a dramatic turn. Karen said she and the Village People were treated badly by Disney, and she claimed she was physically blocked from helping out with front-of-house duties, according to TMZ.

The court documents also alleged Disney intentionally gave the band the runaround regarding due payments. Karen is seeking $20 million in damages.

Willis claims she and husband Victor have worked previously to reach an agreement with Disney but have been left with no choice but to pursue further legal remedies.

Victor Willis is the sole original member of the group who still performs under the Village People name, and he co-wrote and sang lead on most of the group’s classic albums and hit singles, including Y.M.C.A., Macho Man and In The Navy.

Disney recently filed a counter motion to dismiss this suit, saying it had the right not to hire the Village People if it didn’t want to — but the court just recently rejected that.

The case will move forward, the TMZ report makes clear.