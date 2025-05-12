Exclusive: Tomi Lahren Reports Nike Won’t Say if It’s Funding Radical Transgender Study on Young Boys

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Outkick’s “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless” host Tomi Lahren discussed reporting on Nike.

Lahren stated, “[A]llegedly, Nike is funding a study — or helped fund a study which, basically, in essence, would debilitate young boys, puberty blockers, hormone therapy … at a young age and say, okay, well, if we do this at such a young age, then they won’t have a competitive advantage.”

She also said that Nike has dodged multiple requests for clear answers from Outkick.

