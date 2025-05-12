Rand Paul: Trump Should Reject Qatar Jet, ‘It’s a Mistake’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that President Donald Trump should not accept a $400 million jet from Qatar.

Watters said, “Qatar just made Trump an offer he can’t refuse. A $400 million Air Force One replacement because Boeing didn’t deliver their jet on time. Trump can ride it until his term is up. Democrats are calling this a bribe, but Pam Bondi says it’s legal as long as he transfers the jet to his library and eventually switches back to Trump Force One. He says only a stupid person would not take the deal.”

Paul said, “The Constitution in Article II talks about the president can’t take emoluments or gifts from foreign leaders. And so, there is a provision in the Constitution that says you can’t do this. And so, the question is, can you do it only if it’s only for official purposes?”

He continued, “I think it’s not worth the appearance of impropriety, whether it’s improper or not, it’s not worth it.”

Watters said, “So, if Qatar does give it to him and he says, Hey, Rand, you wanna hop on the jet down to Palm Beach, you’ll say, no?”

Paul said, “No. I think it’s a mistake, and it’s just bringing up something he doesn’t need.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN