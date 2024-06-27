Hollywood Celebrities Rage at CNN as Biden Struggles During Debate: ‘What is Wrong with These Two Moderators’

Hollywood stars raged at CNN during Thursday’s presidential debate as a hoarse and wheezing President Joe Biden struggled to remain coherent and even froze up on live TV.

Celebrities including Barbra Streisand, John Cusack, Ellen Barkin, and Sophia Bush expressed fury at moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash for not helping Biden enough.

“What is wrong with these two moderators who let Trump change the subject?” Streisand raged.

“I’d wager none of us can fathom why none of the moderators are fact checking Trump’s stream of lies?” Bush posted.

“CNN debate is a trump campaign rally only sponsored by @CNN,” Barkin said.

Barbra Streisand declared “not fair!” over CNN’s handling of the debate.

What is wrong with these two moderators who let Trump change the subject? They ask him a question, but then let him go on a rampage about something else. Not fair! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 28, 2024

John Cusack joined the pile-on.

That is the story – https://t.co/MNwGYyVYeO — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 28, 2024

Ellen Barkin ridiculed CNN, calling the debate a Trump rally. She also chastised CNN for posing a question that she said was an “attack” on Biden.

CNN debate is a trump campaign rally only sponsored by @CNN — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 28, 2024

This is going well…first question is a Biden attack — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 28, 2024

Jon Cryer also slammed Tapper and Bash.

Sophia Bush also lashed out at the moderators.

None of us can believe the shit coming out of Trump’s mouth. And I’d wager none of us can fathom why none of the moderators are fact checking Trump’s stream of lies? https://t.co/C3AkUH5euk — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 28, 2024

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn also slammed CNN’s moderators.

A bully unleashed to punch & lie repeatedly without constraint is not a debate, it's a terrorist attack. CNN moderators were unprepared, unable to be present, questioned like IA robots & missing every God Damned important issue & moment that matters & contributing to our demise. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 28, 2024

Amber Tamblyn signed off on a note of despondency.

This is on the @DNC . I hope the party is having a hard conversation tonight. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 28, 2024

