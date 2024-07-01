Report: ‘Rob Reiner was Screaming,’ ‘Jane Fonda Had Tears in Her Eyes’ at Biden-Trump Debate Watch Party

A new report suggests that presidential debate affected director Rob Reiner and actress Jane Fonda so immensely that the latter was reduced to tears while the former screamed at the TV.

According to CNN, people in attendance at the Hollywood debate watch party this past Thursday said that Reiner and Fonda were emotionally swept up in seeing President Joe Biden perform poorly against former President Trump.

A debate watch party in Los Angeles on Thursday night happened to feature Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, Pritzker, Whitmer and Beshear. There were other high-profile attendees – by a few answers in, Rob Reiner was screaming about losing and Jane Fonda had tears in her eyes, according to people in the room.

Reiner has already admitted the debate was a “disaster” for the president.

“Last night’s debate was a disaster for President Biden. But the choice is still crystal clear: We either can choose a good decent man who cares about his fellow citizens and knows how to govern, or a Convicted Felon who will destroy our Democracy. Not a tough choice,” he said on X.

Last night’s debate was a disaster for President Biden. But the choice is still crystal clear: We either can choose a good decent man who cares about his fellow citizens and knows how to govern, or a Convicted Felon who will destroy our Democracy. Not a tough choice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 28, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, mega Hollywood donors have told Democrats that they will not be donating money if Biden stays in the race.

“Several major Hollywood donors for President Joe Biden have been sent into panic mode after President Joe Biden’s poor performance at Thursday night’s presidential debate,” it said.

CNN

“Anonymous Hollywood donors told Variety that they had received messages and feedback from donors in the media and entertainment industry who were panicked by what they saw from Biden during the debate. Donors reportedly called for Biden to ‘drop out’ or they would not be ‘giving any more money’ to the Democrat Party,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.