Democrat Plan Seeks Oprah, Taylor Swift to Unify Party Following Biden Debate Humiliation

Amid widespread chaos within the party following Joe Biden’s humiliating debate performance, a Democrat plan is reportedly seeking the help of Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift to help unify the party ahead of a proposed open convention without the president.

Democrats are circulating a memo that would involve the president stepping down as the nominee sometime this month, with the party then announcing a “blitz primary” process in the days leading up to the August 19 convention, according to a Semafor report.

The apparent goal is to re-boot the Democrats’ election-year narrative as Biden’s shockingly inept debate performance last month continues to dominate the news cycle, with no end in sight.

The six candidates who receive the most votes from delegates would then participate in a series of public forums ahead of the convention. Among the names floated in the memo to moderate those forums are Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, and Michelle Obama, according to the report.

Delegates would choose a nominee using ranked choice voting before the start of the Chicago convention.

Both Winfrey and Swift endorsed Joe Biden back in 2020. But they both have been conspicuously quiet this election year as Biden’s unpopularity has rendered him toxic to image-conscious celebrities.

Last year, Winfrey declined to give a straight answer when asked how she felt about Biden’s re-election bid. “Come on, now!” Winfrey told reporters from the DailyMail.com who cornered her on the street.

Meanwhile, Swift has so far made no political endorsements in this year’s presidential race — a stark contrast to four years ago when she publicly bashed then-President Donald Trump and officially backed Biden.

The memo comes as Democrat support for Joe Biden continues to fall away and more party leaders and donors call on the president to give up his campaign. But Biden continues to publicly assert that he won’t step down as the party’s nominee.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com