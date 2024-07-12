Watch: Alec Baldwin Trial Judge Scolds Messy Media for Courtroom Filth: ‘Have Manners on Picking up After Ourselves’

The judge in leftist actor Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial scolded messy media over their courtroom filth on Thursday. “Have manners on picking up after ourselves,” the judge said.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer began Thursday’s session of Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial by scolding the members of the media, who have apparently been making a mess by leaving their beverages around the courtroom.

“This probably isn’t the most appropriate time, but media, and media in the ‘war room’ — or whatever we call it — one more cup and everybody is not allowed to bring any liquids of any kind, whatsoever,” Judge Marlowe Sommer said.

“My staff and our county people are not going to be picking up trash that you all can pick up,” the judge continued. “And that also means downstairs in the jury assembly room.”

“So, one more cup, one more water — let’s just have some manners on picking up after ourselves, okay?” Judge Marlowe Sommer added. “Alright, sorry I had to bring that up right now.”

The judge’s remarks were decreed, recorded, and entered into the record, according to multiple reports.

As Breitbart News reported, Baldwin is currently on trial in New Mexico, where he has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter following the October 21, 2021 shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed while working on the set of the film.

The It’s Complicated star could get 18 months in prison if a jury unanimously convicts him.

