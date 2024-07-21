Hollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute to Biden, Rally Behind Kamala: ‘Now We Have Our Marching Orders’

Hollywood celebrities who have despondent for weeks over Joe Biden’s political prospects went wild Sunday following the president’s announcement that he won’t be seeking re-election. Numerous stars paid perfunctory tribute to Biden’s so-called “accomplishments” while prematurely anointing Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s next nominee.

Stars including Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Bette Midler, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Cryer all weighed in.

Biden “has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office,” Disney’s Star Wars actor Mark Hamill wrote.

“We have 90 days. President Harris Let’s do this,” CBS’ Two and Half Men star Jon Cryer wrote.

“Grateful for @JoeBiden’s service, selflessness, integrity and putting country first,” Ben Stiller chimed in.

As Breitbart News reported, Joe Biden announced Sunday afternoon that he is ending his quest for reelection. “While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he said in a prepared statement.

His decision comes following mounting pressure from donors and Democrat leaders to give up the race following his humiliating debate performance last month during which a clearly disoriented Biden had trouble completing sentences, lost his train of thought multiple times, and blurted out gibberish (“we finally beat Medicare”).

Pushing out Biden less than four months from the November election has roiled Democrats, forcing them to scramble to find a replacement candidate. While Biden threw his support behind Kamala Harris on Sunday, former President Barack Obama was conspicuously quiet on the subject, leading to speculation that there will be an open primary — which would be a slap in the face to Harris.

Despite being deeply unpopular — even more unpopular than Joe Biden — Kamala Harris has always been able to count on Hollywood for moral and financial support — a long-held tie from her days in California politics.

On Sunday, the stars didn’t disappoint as they led the cheerleading squad for “President” Harris.

.@JoeBiden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to… https://t.co/wTnYkClVIk — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 21, 2024

Robert De Niro, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, reacted Sunday afternoon as news spread on Joe Biden’s decision not to seek a second term https://t.co/MUKZ2Orq9o pic.twitter.com/5PgQyu4qef — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 21, 2024

I want to honor our President @JoeBiden. He has served our nation admirably for decades, he is a decent honorable man, a hugely successful president, and a patriot. Now let us unite behind @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump in November! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 21, 2024

We have 90 days President Harris Let’s do this. https://t.co/Nv5RT0WBrN — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 21, 2024

Legend. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 21, 2024

Okay everybody, now we have our marching orders and time to hit the trail running. No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn’t be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion.… https://t.co/cqk0fRLWPA — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 21, 2024

Hadn’t Seen TV/Talked 2 Anyone,So Didn’t Know It Had Happened.I Believe Its Only Chance 4🇺🇸 2 Remain DEMOCRACY. DEM PARTY MUST”REALLY,” ”REALLY”

THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX.

“WINNING IS ALL”,DONT WIN

CANT CHANGE ANYTHING & THE TIMES THEY MUST BE A CHANGIN — Cher (@cher) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden is a true American patriot. He’s been a fantastic President, and it hurts that the circumstances have been so unique and historic that he was obliged to drop out. He is the rarest of politicians, a decent man who lived by his values. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 21, 2024

.@JoeBiden is a true patriot. He has my respect and gratitude for a lifetime of service. I obviously understand and respect his decision not to run. Thank you Mr. President! Our family prays for you and wishes you all good things as you finish your term and beyond. 🇺🇸 — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) July 21, 2024

I’m ready, Kamala. People loved RATATOUILLE in the swing states. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 21, 2024

President Biden’s historic decision today was a selfless patriotic act. He deferred to what he decided was best for his party and country. He saved this nation 4 years ago in the middle of a pandemic, an economic crisis, and a constitutional crisis after an insurrection against… pic.twitter.com/tvyFaak3ms — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 21, 2024

This man!!!

This great man who spent a life serving his country.

Thank you Sir.

Thank you for all you’ve done and will continue to do.

Grateful. https://t.co/swNaclEJWL — Michael Kelly (F&$K your Blue Check) (@michaeljkellyjr) July 21, 2024

Josh Shapiro, Mark Kelly — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) July 21, 2024