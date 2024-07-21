Biden Ends Reelection Campaign

President Joe Biden is ending his quest for reelection.

Biden announced his intention Sunday afternoon, promising to reveal more about his decision soon.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden’s statement read. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

His statement thanked Vice President Kamala Harris “for being an extraordinary partner in all this work,” but the statement did explicitly endorse her as his successor.

However, in a subsequent statement posted to X, Biden offered “my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.” Biden then called on Democrats to unite, writing “it’s time to come together and beat Trump.”

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

This is a developing story.