Versace Enlists Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney to Promote Women’s Collection Amid Brand’s Global Sales Decline

Controversial transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was seen promoting Versace’s new women’s collection last week, despite the brand recently suffering a decrease in global sales, as well as in spite of a similar move sparking a national boycott against Bud Light a few years ago, tanking the beer’s sales.

“I think this is the best I ever looked, I’m pretty sure,” Mulvaney said clad in a Versace dress in a video posted to social media, before twirling in front of the camera to give viewers a 360-look at his attire.

Watch Below:

“Headed to a Versace event, and, yeah, I think this is it, right?” the transgender influencer continued, adding, “Love you,” and turning to run away from the camera in a pair of strappy high heels.

Mulvaney was seen heading to Versace’s launch of its La Vacanza collection in New York City last week.

Watch Below:

Fellow transgender Aaron “Aariana Rose” Philip also attended the Italian luxury fashion company’s La Vacanza launch.

“Thank you as always to my Versace family for having me, I love you [Donatella Versace]!” Philip wrote in the caption of a Wednesday Instagram post, sharing several photos from the event.

Mulvaney and Philip’s involvement with Versace comes after the luxury Italian brand saw its global sales decline 15 percent in 2024’s third quarter, which included a 21 percent drop in sales within the Americas, and an 11 percent fall in Asia, according to a report by Business Insider.

John Idol, the CEO of Capri Holdings — Versace’s parent company — claimed on an earnings call that the drop in sales was attributed to the brand leaning too hard into the “quiet luxury” concept, as well as reducing the number of offerings for its lower-priced merchandise.

“While elevating the assortment, we believed we removed too many unique Versace statement items,” Idol said of Versace embracing the quiet luxury trend, adding, “We significantly reduced our offerings of products at entry-level luxury price points,” which the CEO insisted impacted retail sales.

To fix the problem, the CEO reportedly said Versace will try to “achieve the ideal balance of fun and elegant assortment” and introduce “a wider offering of product to appeal to a broader base of luxury consumers” in the next fiscal year.

Despite the brand’s decline in sales, Versace made a ballsy move last week by featuring biological males clad in women’s attire at an event promoting its La Vacanza summer collection.

Notably, the move comes after a nationwide Bud Light boycott over Mulvaney’s collaboration with the beer in 2023, which resulted in significant problems for its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, with Billy Busch, an heir to the beer empire, saying his ancestors would have “rolled in their graves” over the whole ordeal.

