Three Members of Beloved Gospel Music Group The Nelons Among Seven Killed in Plane Crash

Three members of a gospel music family from Atlanta, Georgia, The Nelons, died in a plane crash on Friday while on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska.
The three individuals were among seven people who died in the crash that occurred in Campbell County, Wyoming, Fox News reported Saturday.
A surviving member of the group who was not involved in the crash, daughter Autumn Nelon Streeman, said the group’s co-founder, Kelly Nelon Clark; her husband, Jason Clark; and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler, were the victims.
Beloved Gospel group, The Nelons, have been involved in a fatal plane crash. The crash claimed the lives of Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, their daughter Amber and son-in-law Nathan Kistler, their assistant Melodi Hodges, and the pilot Larry Haynie and his wife Melissa. pic.twitter.com/ufIZXyP2ik
The other people who died were identified as Amber’s husband, Nathan Kistler; the group’s assistant, Melodi Hodges; and the pilot and his wife, Larry and Melissa Haynie.
In her statement, Nelon Streetman said, “Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days.”
According to WKRN News, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
“Autumn, the family’s youngest daughter, and her husband, Jamie Streetman, were not on the plane and learned of the crash when they arrived safely in Seattle,” the Fox article said, noting that gospel singers Bill and Gloria Gaither met with the couple at a hotel to pray, sing, and mourn.
In April 2023, Pastor Greg Laurie shared a video of Amber Nelon Kistler singing a hymn while standing in the rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC:
We had an amazing night last night on Capital Hill. We did a special showing of @JesusRevMovie for members of Congress and those serving with them, I had the opportunity to pray for them. Afterwards,we took a little tour of the Capital building. We ended up in what is called ‘The… pic.twitter.com/lO7izdiZ6W
In a social media post on Saturday after the tragic loss, conservative media contributor Allen Mashburn shared a video of The Nelons and said, “Their faith is now sight. Their voices have never been so clear. They have never been so alive, as they are right now in the presence of our Lord.”
He then said the video was one of his favorite songs they performed:
Their faith is now sight. Their voices have never been so clear. They have never been so alive, as they are right now in the presence of our Lord.
This is one of my favorite songs by The Nelons. https://t.co/UaHZLrRRD9
“The Nelons have been active for decades, founded originally by Rex Nelon, Kelly Nelon Clark’s father,” 11 Alive reported on Saturday. “The band was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2016, and they were also once nominated for a Grammy for Best Southern Gospel Album for Let The Redeemed Say So in 1991.”
