Three Members of Beloved Gospel Music Group The Nelons Among Seven Killed in Plane Crash

Three members of a gospel music family from Atlanta, Georgia, The Nelons, died in a plane crash on Friday while on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska.

The three individuals were among seven people who died in the crash that occurred in Campbell County, Wyoming, Fox News reported Saturday.

A surviving member of the group who was not involved in the crash, daughter Autumn Nelon Streeman, said the group’s co-founder, Kelly Nelon Clark; her husband, Jason Clark; and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler, were the victims.

The other people who died were identified as Amber’s husband, Nathan Kistler; the group’s assistant, Melodi Hodges; and the pilot and his wife, Larry and Melissa Haynie.

In her statement, Nelon Streetman said, “Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days.”

According to WKRN News, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

“Autumn, the family’s youngest daughter, and her husband, Jamie Streetman, were not on the plane and learned of the crash when they arrived safely in Seattle,” the Fox article said, noting that gospel singers Bill and Gloria Gaither met with the couple at a hotel to pray, sing, and mourn.