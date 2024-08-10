Jack Black’s ‘Borderlands’ Earns Just $1 Million in Thursday Previews

The box office prospects for Jack Black’s latest movie Borderlands look bleak, with the video game adaptation bringing in a little more than $1 million in Thursday previews.

It represents the second career setback in a row for Black, whose Tenacious D band imploded last month after his bandmate publicly wished for the assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Borderlands, directed by horror maestro Eli Roth, reportedly earned $1.3 million domestically on Thursday — a disastrously low figure for a big-budget release that is rumored to have cost more than $120 million to make. The movie’s projected opening weekend tally is expected to be well under $20 million.

As Breitbart News reported, Borderlands has receive scathing reviews, with some critics calling it possibly the worst movie of the year. One critic even singled out Jack Black for being “grating and unfunny.”

In the movie, Black voices the character of Claptrap, the comic android whose presence was a staple in the video games. The cast also includess Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Just last month, Jack Black found himself fighting for his career after his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass mocked Donald Trump just one day after the former president was struck by but survived an assassin’s bullet.

During a performance in Australia, Gass shouted to the audience “don’t miss Trump next time.”

Swift condemnation poured in, prompting Black to shut down the band, at least temporarily.

Jack Black was one of Hollywood’s most prominent celebrity fundraisers for Joe Biden, helping headline the starry June fundraiser featuring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

