Biden Backer Jack Black’s Tenacious D Band Mate: ‘Don’t Miss Trump Next Time’

Kung Fu Panda star Jack Black’s band Tenacious D mocked Donald Trump just one day after the former president was struck by but survived an assassin’s bullet, with a band member shouting “don’t miss Trump next time” during a performance on Sunday.

Tenacious D was performing in Sydney, Australia, when the tasteless comment was made from the stage, according to video from Sunday’s concert. It remains unclear which band member made the remark, though some reports identified the speaker as bandmember Kyle Gass.

Expressing a wish for the death of a U.S. president is a federal crime.

Jack Black — who voices the title character of the Kung Fu Panda movies from DreamWorks Animation — recently performed at Joe Biden’s Hollywood fundraiser in June, alongside the likes of George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Tenacious D "Don't miss miss Trump next time" These people are sick and want you dead pic.twitter.com/3qaVioquGu — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) July 15, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Jack Black used June’s Hollywood fundraiser to perform for the Democrat crowd. He also wore a “Dark Brandon”-themed t-shirt.

Just last week, Clooney reversed his endorsement of Biden, calling on the president to quit the campaign in light of his humiliating debate performance.

Back in 2020, Jack Black wasn’t even on Team Biden.

The actor endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and used his band to bash Trump, saying he wanted to “save the world from Trumpian destruction.” But Democrat elites engineered the 2020 primary to push out any rival to Biden — and Black eventually fell into line.

In the years since Trump’s political ascendance, Hollywood stars have indulged in violent rhetoric, frequently fantasizing about physical harm coming to the 45th president.

