Watch – Jack Black Hams It Up at Star-Studded Biden Fundraiser: ‘My President Needs Me’

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign posted a video Sunday of actor Jack Black performing at his celebrity-filled fundraiser in Los Angeles this weekend, with the entertainer enthusiastically praising the deeply unpopular incumbent candidate — albeit with a self-aware, goofy delivery.

The Kung Fu Panda star delivered his endorsement of the president while attending the Hollywood fundraiser, hosted by stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, that pulled in a reported $30 million.

Wearing patriotic overalls of the American flag and a “Dark Brandon” campaign T-shirt (which he dubbed “the most patriotic outfit of all time”), Black delivered a monologue about how he turned down a whole slew of other events just to be there on stage and support Biden.

“My president needs me,” he quipped. “I’m pretty sure I’m gonna get a sweet shoutout in his victory speech for what I gave up to be here. Because when democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call. Mr. President, you’re welcome.”

According to Vanity Fair, Saturday night’s opening acts “included Oceans-famous couple Clooney and Roberts, who kicked off the night. After that, Streisand introduced First Lady Jill Biden; Jack Black and Sheryl Lee Ralph provided musical performances; and Jason Bateman and Kathryn Hahn ushered in Kimmel, the night’s moderator.”