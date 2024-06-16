Watch – Jack Black Hams It Up at Star-Studded Biden Fundraiser: ‘My President Needs Me’

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign posted a video Sunday of actor Jack Black performing at his celebrity-filled fundraiser in Los Angeles this weekend, with the entertainer enthusiastically praising the deeply unpopular incumbent candidate — albeit with a self-aware, goofy delivery.
The Kung Fu Panda star delivered his endorsement of the president while attending the Hollywood fundraiser, hosted by stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, that pulled in a reported $30 million.
Wearing patriotic overalls of the American flag and a “Dark Brandon” campaign T-shirt (which he dubbed “the most patriotic outfit of all time”), Black delivered a monologue about how he turned down a whole slew of other events just to be there on stage and support Biden.
“My president needs me,” he quipped. “I’m pretty sure I’m gonna get a sweet shoutout in his victory speech for what I gave up to be here. Because when democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call. Mr. President, you’re welcome.”
According to Vanity Fair, Saturday night’s opening acts “included Oceans-famous couple Clooney and Roberts, who kicked off the night. After that, Streisand introduced First Lady Jill Biden; Jack Black and Sheryl Lee Ralph provided musical performances; and Jason Bateman and Kathryn Hahn ushered in Kimmel, the night’s moderator.”
Mindy Kaling, Jeff Ross, and Jordan Peele were some of those ticket holders, for an event that raised a landmark $30 million for Biden’s campaign.
As Breitbart News recentlyreported, Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg reportedly had to convince Democrat donors that Biden would not be be too old for another term.
“Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg reportedly had to engage in some heavy lifting to convince skeptical Democrat donors that President Joe Biden isn’t too old to run again,” it said. “Last year, Jeffrey Katzenberg — who serves as Biden’s re-election co-chair — faced significant skepticism from some important Democrat contributors who believed the octogenarian Biden isn’t up to another four years in office.”
