‘Reagan’ Star Dennis Quaid and Joe Rogan Agree: We Need a Strong Leader Like Trump to Deal with ‘A**hole’ World Leaders

Reagan star and veteran Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid has given his strongest endorsement of former President Donald Trump to date, saying the country needs a strong leader like Trump to deal with hostile enemies abroad.

In an interview Thursday with Joe Rogan, Dennis Quaid gave his assessment of Trump’s first term in the White House.

“The only thing that I liked about Trump was everything that he did,” Quaid said. “I would cringe at so much stuff that he said. But I think his heart was really in the right place, and not only that, we need a really strong leader like that to deal with these assholes that run the other world — there are some bad actors out there.”

“Yeah … yeah … yeah, unquestionably,” Rogan replied, before calling out the mainstream news media for stoking fear that Trump will be a dictator if he returns to office.

“And the wildest thing is that people pretending that if he gets into office, he’s going to become a dictator. As if he wasn’t in office for four years, and was never a dictator. We’re just being gaslit and lied to on a scale that I’ve never seen in my life.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Quaid says he really can’t see Kamala Harris in charge. “From day one, I’m really going to do something about the border, says the border Czar,” Quaid said of Harris. “She’s flipped on everything except for plastic straws. She still wants to get rid of those.”

Quaid also mocked Harris for coming out in support of stopping taxes on tips for servers and hospitality workers, long after Trump made it a central campaign promise.

“But here’s the problem, in 2022, [Harris] was one of the deciding votes to go after people that were not reporting their tips,” Rogan said, speaking of Harris casting the deciding vote on the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act that flushed billions of dollars to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which, as Breitbart News reported, began “cracking down on the service industry’s reporting of tips so that they could be taxed.”

Reagan, which is set to open August 30 in cinemas, stars Dennis Quaid as the 40th U.S. president, following his life from his humble beginnings in Illinois to his arrival in Hollywood and eventually his entrance into politics.

The movie also stars Jon Voight, Penelope Ann Miller, and Mena Suvari.

