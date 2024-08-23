Producer DJ Snake Slams Lil Jon’s ‘Turn Down for What’ Moment at DNC: I Do Not Allow My Music Played at Political Events

Rapper Lil Jon attempted to inject some life into Wednesday’s primetime broadcast of the DNC, performing a modified version of “Turn Down for What” during which he awkwardly tried to turn a convention roll call into a dance party.

Now things have gotten more awkward with the song’s producer condemning the performance, saying he doesn’t allow the song to be performed at political events.

Producer DJ Snake addressed the DNC’s broadcast in an X post on Thursday.

Released in 2013, “Turn Down for What” was a smash success, catapulting DJ Snake and Lil Jon to new heights of fame.

Democrats are relying heavily on pop stars this election season to hype Kamala Harris to impressionable young voters.

“Wet Ass Pussy” rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently filled a Georgia stadium for Kamala by performing a free concert that doubled as a rally for the recently installed candidate.

The same happened a few days later with the band Bon Iver, who played cheerleader for Kamala at a Wisconsin rally.

During this week’s DNC, Kamala Harris is relying on John Legend, Pink, and the group formerly known as The Dixie Chicks before they changed their name to appease the woke cancel mob.

