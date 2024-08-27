Actor Nick Offerman Declares He’s ‘Proud to Be a Kamala Man,’ Calls Trump a F**king D**k’

Beta males for Kamala has a new member — Civil War and NBC’s Parks and Recreation actor Nick Offerman, who has declared that he is “proud to be a Kamala man.”

In a new YouTube video, Nick Offerman gushes over Kamala Harris in a parody song of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.,” which is sung from the point of view of a theoretical Republican who has decided to embrace so-called “decency” and vote for Kamala.

At one point, Offerman claims Kamala Harris will “stand up for democracy” — without mentioning that she made a mockery of the democratic process by skipping her party’s primary elections on her road to her coronation last week at the DNC.

Folks, I got so much positive feedback when I played this song on the @ComicsForKamala fundraiser that I went ahead and made you a professional-style version. Coming soon to a music streamer near you, through your rectangle. https://t.co/szz7DgbrtD#Kamalaman 🇺🇸 — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) August 27, 2024

The parody song doesn’t list any of Kamala Harris’ policies or accomplishments, perhaps because she has none. (Offerman does point out that Kamala will “bring diversity,” which he appears to believe is an accomplishment.)

Most of the song is devoted to bashing former President Donald Trump — whom he calls a “fucking dick” — with hoary and disproven accusations, including the hoax that Trump insulted members of the military.

Nick Offerman said he first performed the song at the recent Comics for Kamala fundraiser.

As Breitbart News reported, the fundraiser featured Ben Stiller, who told viewers they should vote for Harris in part because she is “Indian” and “black,” and would be “the first woman president.” The actor then added, “I wish I was black.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com