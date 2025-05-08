Kanye West Releases ‘Heil Hitler’ Music Video

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West took to social media on Thursday morning, where he released a “Heil Hitler” music video featuring the lyrics, “They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter. All my niggas Nazis. Nigga, Heil Hitler.”

“Man, these people took my kids from me, then they closed my bank account. I got so much anger in me, got no way to take it out,” West begins in his “Heil Hitler” song.

“I think I’m stuck in The Matrix, where the fuck’s my nitrous? Yes, I am a cuck, I like when people fuck on my bitch. The shit that I’m posting on Twitter, they’re telling me, ‘Hey, don’t say that,'” the “Heartless” rapper continues.

West goes on to sing, “With all of the money and fame I still can’t get my kids back,” followed up with, “Niggas see my Twitter but they don’t see how I be feeling. So I became a nasty bitch, I’m the villain.”

The song’s chorus features a repetition of “Nigga, Heil Hitler,” adding, “They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter. All my niggas Nazis. Nigga, Heil Hitler.”

The lyrics to West’s new Nazi-esque track appear to have been removed from the popular lyric website Genius.

Last month, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper released a song about childhood incest, titled, “Cousins,” which included the lyrics, “I gave my cousin head.”

“My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins dick till I was 14,” West proclaimed in an X post sharing the music video for his “Cousins” track.

West is also reportedly planning to release his twelfth studio album, titled, “Cuck.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.