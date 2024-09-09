Taylor Swift Fans Rage Over Pop Star Hugging Brittany Mahomes After Trump Support

Taylor Swift fans are outraged over the pop star hugging Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after she liked social media posts in support of former President Donald Trump and his 2024 campaign promises.

While there was talk of a feud potentially brewing between the two women — due to Swift not sitting next to Mahomes at a game following the quarterback’s wife’s support for Trump — those rumors appear to have been put to rest at the U.S. Open in New York City, after the two were seen hugging.

Swift fans took to social media to express their “disappointment” with the “Cruel Summer” singer, with one fan even suggesting that the pop star is “spineless.”

“Remember in her documentary when she said she thinks it is so spineless of her to say happy pride month and then not stand up when someone is literally coming for their necks… and now she’s besties with someone who supports him! and has been silent on literally everything!” one X user wrote, referring to Swift’s 2020 documentary Miss Americana.

“Hey [Taylor Swift] you dropped this,” another commented, sharing a photo of a medical diagram highlighting a human spine.

Another fan disclosed that they were “liking every tweet criticizing Taylor Swift for not having a spine & befriending that Trump supporter Brittany all while dating that loser ass man.”

“5 years ago Taylor was crying in a documentary [because] wanted to actively go against Trump which she did and branded herself as Miss Americana. Now she’s cuddling with Trumpies,” another reacted.

“It’s soooo interesting to me that Taylor was only willing to outwardly say her political opinions when she thought her career was on the decline,” another wrote in response to an X user who shared a still shot of Swift from the documentary in which the pop star was complaining about Republican lawmakers.

“It’s because she only cares about politics if it’s affecting her directly in some way…” another critiqued.

“It’s disappointing,” another X user reacted.

“Taylor hanging out with Brittany again is deeply, deeply unsettling,” another claimed. “Girl, get your head out your ass because this is getting EMBARRASSING.”

“Taylor Swift hugging known Trump Supporter, sexual assault apologist, racist & Transphobe, Brittany Mahomes,” another lamented.

“Me after being relieved that Taylor didn’t sit with Brittany at the Chiefs game thinking maybe she still has some integrity only to see her immediately cozying up with her days later,” another scribed.

“How times have changed. Now Taylor Swift is continuing to hug and be friends with the bigoted, SA apologist Trump supporter Brittany Mahomes,” another declared.

“If you’re able to dismiss the Brittany Mahomes scandals, and hug her in public, I’m disgusted,” another complained, before asking, “What about the Me Too movement, Taylor?”

“Taylor I love you but whatever comes from this I can’t defend you on I’m sorry,” another fan said.

“I KNEW she was gonna be seen hugging that gummy-smiled MAGA skank again!” another proclaimed. “It was only a matter of time. And y’all wanted to sing Taylor’s praises because she sat in a different suite from Brittany’s in that one game.”

“Is she not embarrassed even a little bit?” one fan asked, sharing a photo of Swift and Mahomes hugging.

“Yeah [I don’t care] anymore fuck Brittany Mahomes, fuck Trump supporters, fuck anyone that sympathizes with them, and fuck Taylor Swift for acting as if she cared about political activism for just one album cycle and then dropping it once it no longer fit her aesthetic,” another said.

“If you’re defending Taylor’s friendship with Brittany I think you are beyond parasocial I’m sorry lol,” another wrote.

Another fan announced that they “find it disappointing that Taylor cant drop Brittany, before asking, “Why is she so loyal to this friendship of ten months.”

“Well, people I know who are Taylor Swift fans (not me): here she is loving on Brittany Mahomes. Brittany is an out and proud MAGA girl. Y’all should have been prepared for this when Taylor hooked up with a NFL guy,” another advised the pop star’s fans.

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump thanked Mahomes last week for expressing support for him.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” the 45th president said in a Truth Social post.

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM,” Trump added.

“What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!” the GOP nominee concluded in his post.

In August, Mahomes was attacked for liking some of President Trump’s social media posts, including one that called to seal the border and to keep men out of women’s sports.

Mahomes responded to the “haters” by saying they have “deep-rooted issues” if they are adults who are still acting like high schoolers.

“There’s no reason your brain is fully developed, and you hate to see others doing well,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife said.

While being attacked, Mahomes tripled down on her support for Trump by liking a post that read “TRUMP-VANCE 2024,” as well as several other pro-Trump posts. She also insisted she does not “give a f*ck” what people say about her support for the former president.

