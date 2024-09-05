Taylor Swift Not Seated Next to Brittany Mahomes After Wife of Chiefs Star QB Showed Support for Trump

During the 2023 season, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs star Pat Mahomes, were inseparable. One game into the 2024 season, the two seem very separable.

Taylor Swift did not sit with Brittany Mahomes during Thursday night’s season opener.

Coincidence?

Maybe. Maybe not.

The separation comes after Brittany Mahomes weathered an intense storm of backlash for liking a pair of social media posts supporting former President Trump. While she has not officially endorsed Kamala Harris, her supporters strongly suspect that the pop star will endorse Harris at some point in the next several weeks.

Swift appeared to be sitting with Travis Kelce’s family in their suite. In contrast, Mahomes sat with her daughter in another location.

Mahomes liked a reply from a follower that read, ‘TRUMP-VANCE 2024.”

She also liked a post from a follower who complimented her for not backing down in the face of backlash for liking the pro-Trump post.

“Glad to see you aren’t backing down,” the message read. “We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn’t be bullied into submission.”

Swift, on the other hand, endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” Swift wrote in 2020.

The Chiefs currently lead the Ravens at halftime, 13-10.