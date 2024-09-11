Megyn Kelly: Dana Walden, Close Friend of Kamala Harris, Runs Disney-Owned ABC News. The Moderators Did Her Bidding: ‘They’re Trying to Steal This Election’

The obvious bias shown by ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis during Tuesday’s presidential debate has put the spotlight on their boss — Disney executive Dana Walden, who oversees ABC News and is a close personal friend of Kamala Harris.

So blatant was the network’s animus against former President Donald Trump during the live broadcast that even Megyn Kelly — not exactly Trump’s biggest fan — has called out Walden, saying she is helping lead the effort to “steal this election. They’re openly working to sink him.”

Megyn Kelly’s post-debate roundup focused in part on Disney executive Dana Walden, who serves as co-chairman of Disney Entertainment where she runs numerous TV properties including ABC News.

“I’m ashamed of those moderators at ABC News. They did exactly what their bosses wanted them to do. The person who runs ABC News is a close personal friend of Kamala Harris, that is responsible for Kamala Harris and her husband meeting,” Kelly said. “They did Dana Walden’s bidding tonight. It was three against one on that debate stage.”

“It was a mistake to trust ABC News with this debate,” she continued. “Those two moderators tried to sink Donald Trump tonight. They’re trying to steal this election. They’re openly working to sink him. It was so bad … Their bias against him and toward her, it’s going to backfire.”

As Breitbart News reported, Dana Walden’s leadership of ABC News has come under intense scrutiny over her conflict of interest with Kamala Harris.

Walden has donated to Harris numerous times throughout her political career. She has hosted Harris fundraisers at her home in Los Angeles. Last year, she reportedly donated $20,000 to support President Biden and the Democratic Party.

Most glaringly, Walden remains close friends with Kamala Harris and her husband, entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff. Harris once credited Dana Walden and her husband, Matt, for her marriage during a 2022 fundraiser.

On Tuesday, ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis repeatedly fact-checked Trump live on-air while giving Harris a free pass to rattle off a number of easily disprovable lies without interruption, including the Charlottesville hoax.

They also failed to press Kamala Harris with follow-up questions as they did with Trump.

In the past, ABC News has been caught spreading fake news about Trump.

During the Trump administration, the news network aired what turned out to be a false report claiming Donald Trump directed Michel Flynn to make contact with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign. In reality, Trump made that order as President-elect, thus establishing international relations during his transition into the White House.

ABC News retracted the report and fired longtime correspondent Bob Ross.

Debate moderator Linsey Davis once tried to link Trump to the KKK, even though Trump has never had any association with the group.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com