ABC News anchor Linsey Davis — who will moderate the first debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris — linked Trump to the KKK during an interview at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night.

Davis was speaking to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer when she connected Trump to the KKK. She said to Whitmer:

As you know, former President Donald Trump is expected to go campaign in Howell, Michigan, tomorrow. Many people are aware that a month ago, in Howell, KKK protesters marched in the streets with the white robes on and suggested that they support Donald Trump. I’m curious if you make anything about that connection and him going in particularly to Howell tomorrow.

ABC presidential debate moderator links Trump to KKK in DNC interview https://t.co/PaK27tTBlE — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 20, 2024

Whitmer seized on the question to conflate Trump with the KKK protesters, calling it a “troubling strategy that we see from the other side to divide us and to scare us and to stoke fear and anger.”

Davis is co-moderating the first debate between Trump and Harris on ABC News on September 10.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign has pushed the hoax that Trump called Neo-Nazis “very fine people” even though Trump explicitly denounced them and despite fact-checking website Snopes recently debunking the hoax.

7 years ago today, white supremacists and neo-Nazis marched on Charlottesville, chanting racist and antisemitic bile and killing an innocent woman. This is who Donald Trump calls “very fine people” pic.twitter.com/FfHJhWVR9B — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 12, 2024

President Joe Biden himself pushed the hoe hoax again at the DNC as reported by Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak.

WATCH: Joe Biden Repeats Fine People Hoax at DNC

C-SPAN

