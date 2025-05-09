Ohio GOP Formally Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Governor

The Ohio Republican Party formally endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for governor.

According to the announcement, the State Central Committee overwhelmingly voted in favor of endorsing Ramaswamy in a 60-3 vote with one abstention.

The press release notes that the decision to endorse Ramaswamy “reflects the groundswell of grassroots enthusiasm propelling Vivek’s candidacy.”

In a statement, Ramaswamy said he is “honored” to receive the formal endorsement from his state’s party.

“I’m honored to receive the official endorsement from the Ohio Republican Party to be the next Governor of Ohio and grateful for today’s supermajority vote from the Republican State Central Committee,” he said in a statement highlighted in the press release.

“A special thank you to President Trump; Senator Bernie Moreno; members of Ohio’s Congressional delegation, including Jim Jordan, Warren Davidson, Michael Rulli, and Dave Taylor; Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose; Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague; Ohio Senate President Robert McColley; and the majorities of the Republican caucuses in both chambers of the Ohio General Assembly—all of whom supported me early in this campaign,” he added.

President Donald Trump was quick to endorse Ramaswamy in his bid for governor, making that abundantly clear in a February 24 Truth Social post.

“VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL,” Trump exclaimed.

“He’s Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!” the president added.

That endorsement came the same day Ramaswamy formally announced his bid.

“President Trump is reviving our conviction in America,” Ramaswamy said at the time. “We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio, and that is why today, I’m honored to announce that I am running to be the next governor of a great state, at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind.”

“The state where I was born and raised. The state where Apoorva and I raise our two sons today,” he continued. “A state whose best days are still ahead. I am honored to announce my candidacy to serve as the next governor of the state of Ohio.”