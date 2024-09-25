Watch: Crowd Erupts After Country Star HARDY Sounds Off on Americans Who ‘Talk Sh*t About Living’ in the U.S.

Country star HARDY slammed Americans who complain about living in the United States during a concert in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was opening for fellow country star Morgan Wallen. “If you don’t like living here, then fucking go live somewhere else,” HARDY proclaimed, adding, “The United States is the greatest country on this planet.”

“Especially this year with all the crazy shit going on, I see a lot of people posting and talking shit about living in the United States of America and being a United States citizen. To that I say, fuck you!” HARDY, whose real name is Michael Wilson Hardy, told fans during a performance over the weekend.

“If you don’t like living here, then fucking go live somewhere else, motherfucker. The United States is the greatest country on this planet, period!” the “Wait in the Truck” singer proclaimed, causing concertgoers to erupt in cheers.

HARDY went on to say, “I’m damn proud to live in this country, I’m damn proud of it.”

“We got people that work their ass off every single day of their life, put their life on the fucking line so they can come to concerts, and so they can drink fucking beer and hang out,” the “One Beer” singer elaborated.

“And that’s the country that I like to call ‘God’s country!'” the 34-year-old country star declared, before performing fellow country singer Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” — which was also co-written by HARDY.

“If you believe that shit I want to see you sing every single word tonight,” HARDY concluded before launching into his rendition of the 2019 hit song.

Social media users took to X to express their approval of HARDY’s sentiments.

“Passionately stated,” one X user reacted, adding, “Love this country.”

“Hell yeah!!! Hardy just earned a Grammy in my book,” another proclaimed.

“I feel like a shift has taken place. People have had enough,” a third surmised.

Another X user simply stated, “Can’t argue with that,” while another wrote, “He’s not wrong.”

“I’m not even a big fan of country [music] but a lot of them seem to have their heads on straight when it comes to politics,” another said.

“We need more people like him,” another X user declared.

“I would rather have a non-citizen who wants to become an American than a woke leftist who wants to tear America down,” another remarked.

HARDY also gained some new fans.

“I love this guy already!” another exclaimed.

“I don’t know who Hardy is, but I’m gonna go and download some of his music now,” another wrote. “I’m an instant fan.”

“I’m doing the same,” another commented. “Just added him to my playlists.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.